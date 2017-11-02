Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG: pbb Raises 2017 Full-Year PBT Guidance to Between EUR195 Million and EUR200 Million

GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (pbb) (XETRA: PBB) generated consolidated pre-tax profit of EUR51 million (IFRS, unaudited) during the third quarter. Pre-tax profit for the first nine months totalled EUR154 million. Against this background, and especially given an anticipated stable development in the fourth quarter, pbb raises its guidance for the full year 2017 to pre-tax profit of between EUR195 million and EUR200 million. At the half-year point, pbb had moderately raised its original expectations of between EUR150 million and EUR170 million for the first time, indicating a pre-tax result at the upper end of the range, or slightly above.

