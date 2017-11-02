sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

78,76 Euro		-1,603
-1,99 %
WKN: 920657 ISIN: FR0000120578 Ticker-Symbol: SNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SANOFI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SANOFI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
79,03
79,11
16:08
79,06
79,08
16:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC102,76-1,22 %
SANOFI SA78,76-1,99 %