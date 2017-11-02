Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Enterprise Routers Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the telecom and networking industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of enterprise routers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions

"The growth of the global enterprise routers market can be attributed to the transition toward cloud platform for data storage, which in turn is increasing the demand for routers that are compatible with cloud technology," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Enterprise routers are primarily used as a part of enterprise network in industries such as IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Highlights

The global enterprise routers market is driven by the rapid technological developments in the field of network virtualization and the relatively lower cost of software-based solutions when compared with hardware solutions. Hence, a growing number of buyers now demand SDN solutions. Also, network virtualization eliminates the requirement of hardware for certain network functions.

The buyers should collaborate with suppliers in planning and category management. It helps the buyers to understand suppliers' offering mainly their business requirements better. Also, the suppliers gain better visibility into the buyers' requirement and helps them in project execution.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes difficulty in identifying features that are required for current and future organizational needs. The buyers must evaluate the requirements and cost before selecting vendors for network solutions. Also, identifying the technological features that their organizations require would help them decrease the complexity in network management.

Enterprise Router Market Pricing Trends

Cost-plus and fixed pricing model are the two pricing models prevalent in the global enterprise routers market. The cost-plus pricing model is the widely adopted pricing model in the enterprise routers industry as it allows a buyer to understand the cost and the profit markup fixed by the supplier and negotiate based on the same whereas the fixed-pricing model makes it easier for the buyers to gauge the total costing of the solution.

