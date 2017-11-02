United States Immunology Drugs Market Overview 2017-2018

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "US Market Overview for Immunology Drugs 2018 - MedView" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Some of these biologics are approved and used in more than one conditions. Therefore, the market is segmented by diseases. The report comprises market analyses on rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and psoriasis drugs globally.

The U.S. immunology market includes biologic drugs that are used in the treatment of various immunology diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), Crohn's disease (CD), ulcerative colitis (UC) and psoriasis (PsO). As there is a need for cost effective drugs in treating these diseases, there is an increased number of drugs in development for these diseases. Current treatment mainly constitutes NSAIDs and biologics. However, this report is limited to biologics, as they constitute 90% of the revenue in immunology. The reports covers second line treatments, their dosage, comparative cost studies, market size and revenue forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Version History

2. 9-Step Methodology

3. Mechanism of Action

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Tumor Necrosis Factor (Tnf)

3.1.2 B-Cell Inhibitors

3.1.3 Interleukin Inhibitors

3.1.4 Janus Kinase Inhibitors

3.1.5 Co-Stimulation Modulators

4. Product Assessment

4.1 Key Marketed Products

4.1.1 Abatacept (Orencia)

4.1.2 Adalimumab (Humira)

4.1.3 Certolizumab Pegol (Cimzia)

4.1.4 Etanercept (Enbrel, Benepali)

4.1.5 Golimumab (Simponi)

4.1.6 Infliximab (Remicade, Inflectra, Remsima, Flixabi, Renflexis)

4.1.7 Natalizumab (Tysabri)

4.1.8 Rituximab (Rituxan, Mabthera, Rixathon, Truxima)

4.1.9 Tocilizumab (Actemra/Roactemra)

4.1.10 Tofacitinib (Xeljanz)

4.1.11 Ustekinumab (Stelara)

4.1.12 Vedolizumab (Entyvio)

4.2 Key Products in Pipeline

4.2.1 Barcitinb (Olumiant)

4.2.2 Guselkumab (Tremfya)

4.2.3 Cobitolimod (Kappaproct)

4.2.4 Mavrilimumab

4.2.5 Sirukumab

4.2.6 Vobarilizumab

4.3 Products in Development By Core Companies

4.4 Clinical Trial By Disease

5. United States Immunology Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Trend Analysis

5.4 Drivers And Limiters

5.4.1 Market Drivers

5.4.2 Market Limiters

5.5 Competitive Analysis

6. Country Profile



Companies Mentioned



AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

UCB S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gpmj2p/us_market



