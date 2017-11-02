The "Exercise Bike Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2017-2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global exercise bike market reached a value of US$ 476 Million in 2016

The rising obesity rates are further anticipated to impel the demand for exercise bikes in the developed regions. Additionally, product innovations by manufacturers provide a positive thrust to the market growth. For instance, a bike allows the user to watch live stream videos on its screen while cycling in the studio.

It also allows the user to cycle through different landscapes around the world through virtual reality. Moreover, due to surging income levels, consumers are ready to spend more on their fitness by using the equipment privately at their own residence. This practice is boosting the demand for exercise bikes around the globe.

Owing to these factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 575 Million by 2022, exhibiting a CAGR of more than 3% during 2017-2022.

Some of the key players operating in the market include Brunswick Corporation, Icon Health Fitness, Inc., Nautilus, Precor and Technogym.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Exercise Bike Market

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Exercise Bike Manufacturing Process

10 Competitive Landscape

Brunswick Corporation

Icon Health Fitness, Inc.

Nautilus

Precor

Technogym

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwdz4c/exercise_bike

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006064/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Sporting Goods and Equipment, Bikes and Cycling Equipment