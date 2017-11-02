

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Singapore Airlines is investing $850 million to revamp its 19 Airbus A380 aircraft. The revamp will increase the overall seat count by 24 percent to 471 seats and also introduce 'bedroom' first-class suites.



Singapore Airlines said that its new cabin products will be fitted to its entire Airbus A380 fleet. The airline was the launch operator of the A380 when it took delivery of the world's first superjumbo in 2007.



Singapore Airlines, which earlier had the lowest A380 seat count in the industry, will now have the highest seat count following the revamp. While the revamp will better utilize the aircraft's space, it will not reduce the size of economy class seats.



The new aircraft configuration will carry up to 471 customers in four classes of travel, with six Singapore Airlines Suites, 78 Business Class seats, 44 Premium Economy Class seats and 343 Economy Class seats.



The number of first-class suites on the aircraft will thus be halved and will be moved from the lower deck to the front cabin of the upper deck.



Each suite will feature a plush mattress bedding, two pillows and a fluffy cotton duvet, complete with embroidery crafted by the French luxury brand, Lalique. They will also have sliding doors.



Each suite will be furnished with a separate full-flat bed with adjustable recline, plush leather chair and a 32-inch full HD monitor that can swivel for the different viewing angles in seat and bed modes.



The business class seat, which has two side wings for better back support, can recline directly into a comfortable full-flat bed. The seats have a carbon fibre composite shell structure, unlike conventional aircraft seats that use metal as the primary support structure.



According to the airline, the thinner base structure will allow for better optimization of the seat and create more under-seat stowage space.



In the economy class, seats will offer more legroom and back support. They will also come with an 11.1-inch touchscreen monitor, personal storage space, in-seat power supply and a footrest with adjustable positions.



The airline's new cabin products will start to enter service in December 2017 on the first of five new A380 aircraft on order with Airbus.



Retrofit work will start in late 2018 on the 14 existing A380 aircraft that will be fitted with the new products, with all scheduled for completion in 2020.



Singapore Airlines' A380 aircraft currently serve Auckland, Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne, Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Sydney, and Zurich.



