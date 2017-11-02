EXX and QUOINE Announce Strategic Liquidity Partnership

TOKYO, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EXX.com is honored to announce a partnership with QUOINE, a leading global fintech firm, to support and facilitate liquidity across isolated cryptocurrency & fiat markets.

EXX.com is a professional cryptocurrency exchange, providing customers with an unrivalled experience to exchange cryptocurrency and digital assets withquick and efficient trade execution, fast customer service response and industry best security strategy.

Liquidity is always a top priority for EXX. The partnership will create a borderless liquidity pool throughQUOINE LIQUID,a global trading platform backed by QASH. QASH is the native currency ofQUOINE LIQUID,and can be used to transact at lower rates. EXX.com will support the development of QUOINE Liquid through listing QASH for trading once the ICO has concluded.

"EXX is fond of the QASH concept and we believe it will boost our liquidity worldwide. As a long-standing partner with QUOINE, EXX is very happy to make the strategic cooperation that we anticipate to be smooth and seamless. We will be one of the first global exchanges to list QASH on its launch day and we are looking forward to its further development in the crypto world," commented Marco Ferreira, COO of EXX.

Mike Kayamori, CEO and Co-founder of QUOINE commented on the strategic partnership: "The joining of QUOINE and EXX, two of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in their respective markets will bring about enhanced liquidity at scale in the crypto space. QUOINE welcomes all cryptocurrency exchanges in the world to join our Global Liquidity Alliance to be part of the QUOINE LIQUID platform to achieve global liquidity for the crypto economy."

The QASH Token Sale is set to commence on November 6th, with more information available onLiquid.Plus.

QUOINEis a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices inJapan,Singapore, andVietnam,theycombine a strong network of partners with extensive experience in finance to deliver best-in-class financial services. Furthermore, inOctober 2017, theybecame the first licensed Japanesecryptocurrency exchangeto launch a global ICO.

ABOUT EXX:

Operated by EXX GROUP LIMITED, EXX is the Abbreviation of EXCHANGE X, offering cryptocurrency trading for the global users, such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. EXX is a professional cryptocurrency exchange focusing on providing customers with convenient transaction process and professional customer service.

ABOUT QUOINE:

QUOINE is a leading global fintech company that provides trading, exchange, and next generation financial services powered by blockchain technology. With offices in Japan, Singapore and Vietnam, QUOINE combines a strong network of local partners with extensive team experience in banking and financial products to deliver best in class financial services for its customers. More information is available at www.quoine.com.

In 2014, QUOINE launched Quoine Exchange, now known as QUOINEX, which became one of the largest bitcoin exchanges in the world by transaction volume. QUOINE offers powerful trading features, a sophisticated user dashboard, and secure regulatory compliance to individual and corporate customers. QUOINEX provides trading services for bitcoin and fiat currency pairs in Japanese yen, US dollar, Euro, HK dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollar, Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Australian dollar, and Chinese Renminbi. QUOINEX has exceeded USD12 billion in transactions in the past two years. In September 2017, QUOINE Corporation became the first global cryptocurrency exchange to be officially licensed by the Japan FSA. More information can be found at www.quoinex.com.

In June 2017, QUOINE launched a fully digital cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform called QRYPTOS, exclusively for cryptocurrency trading in desktop version at www.qryptos.com.

In October 2017, QUOINE became the first licensed global cryptocurrency exchange in Japan to launch a global Initial Coin Offering (ICO), also known as the QASH Token Sale. QUOINE Corporation was officially licensed by the Japan FSA on 29th September 2017. QUOINE launched its QASH Token Sale website at https://liquid.plus on 1 October 2017, to fund the growth of the QUOINE LIQUID platform. More information can be found at:

