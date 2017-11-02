Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market, 2023 - Market will Register a CAGR of 13.8%

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2017-2023 by Application, Product Function, Charging Technology, Distribution Channel and Region" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global total sales revenue of residential robotic vacuum cleaners will register a CAGR of 13.8% between 2016 and 2023

Share of robotic vacuum cleaners (RVCs) or robovacs in global vacuum cleaners has been increasing steadily since 2012. Robovacs are used to clean living spaces, pools, and gutters thereby helping users with house chores. These robots reduce the time required for regular household cleaning activities and are preferred by the growing urbane consumers leading a hectic lifestyle.



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global residential RVCs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, product function, charging technology, distribution channel and region.



Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2023 (historical and forecast) for each section:

Floor Cleaning (further segmented into Vacuuming Only, Vacuuming & Mopping, and Mopping Only)

Pool Cleaning

Other Cleaning

On basis of charging technology, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Manual Charging

Automatic Charging

On basis of distribution channel, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2014-2023 provided for each segment:

Online Sales

Supermarkets and Retail Stores

Other Channels



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Charging Technology



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution Channel



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



7 Competitive Landscape



8 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management



Companies Mentioned



Aqua Products, Inc.

BSH Bosch Und Siemens Hausgerte Altersfrsorge GmbH

Dyson Ltd

ECOVACS Robotics Co., Ltd.

Hanool Robotics Corp.

iRobot Corporation

LG Electronics

Maytronics Ltd.

Metapo, Inc.

Moneual USA , Inc.

, Inc. Neato Robotics, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Yujin Robot Co., Ltd.

Zodiac Pool Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5t2jqz/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716