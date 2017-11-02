5G Infrastructure Market Worth 33.72 Billion USD by 2026

PUNE, India, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, RAN, Macro Cell), Network Technology (SDN, NFV, MEC, FC), Chipset Type (ASIC, RFIC), Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Retail), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets' , the market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2020 and it is further projected to reach USD 33.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 50.9% between 2020 and 2026. The major factors driving the growth of the 5G infrastructure market include increasing demand for mobile data services, rising importance of software implementation in communication network, growth of machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in industries, and growing demand for high speed and large network coverage.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse69 Market Data Tables and56 Figures spread through188Pages and in-depth TOC on"5G Infrastructure Market - Global Forecast to 2026"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/5g-technology-market-202955795.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



Consumer electronics expected to hold the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market

The growth of the market is attributed to the proliferation of 5G-enabled consumer electronics devices in the market. For instance, after the commercialization of 5G network connectivity, it is expected that there will be a high demand for 5G-enabled smartphones with high-speed Internet connectivity. This is one of the main drivers for consumer electronics application. This is one of the main drivers for consumer electronics application and hence estimated to hold the largest market share in 2020.

The market for industrial automation expected to grow at a high rate between 2020 and 2026

This is because of the growing demand for process automation in various industries such as manufacturing and process industries. To carry out various processes effectively in these industries, the flow of data and information at right time and place is crucial. With the implementation of 5G network, a strong data network, in terms of high speed with the minimal delay, can be easily achieved.

Download PDF Brochure : http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=202955795

North America expected to hold the largest share of the 5G infrastructure market in 2020

The growth of the market is attributed to various factors such as increasing automation in different industries, rising number of subscribers owning more than one connected device, advanced technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), high growth rate of connected/autonomous cars, increase in cellular M2M connections, high demand for on-demand video services, and growing trends of smart cities. In these applications, 5G network connectivity will be critical to carry out different tasks such as data transfer, data process, and communication. Thus, the growth of these applications in North America is the major driving factor for the growth of the 5G infrastructure market.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=202955795

Some of the key players in the 5G infrastructure market are Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), Ericsson (Sweden), Samsung (South Korea), NEC (Japan), Qorvo (US), AT&T (US), Huawei (China), Nokia (Finland), MediaTek (Taiwan), Cisco (US), Cavium (US), Analog Devices (US), Verizon Communications (US), SK Telecom (South Korea), T-Mobile (US), ZTE (China), Korea Telecom (South Korea), China Mobile (China), and MACOM Technology Solutions (US).

Browse Related Reports

Cellular IoT Market by Offering (Hardware and Software) , Type (2G, 3G, 4G, LTE-M, NB-LTE-M, NB-IoT, and 5G), End-Use Application (Automotive & Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail, Building Automation and Smart City) & Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cellular-iot-market-232497754.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets