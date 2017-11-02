Agilent to demonstrate the strength and acceleration of its technological innovations in food analytics at RAFA 2017

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that it will showcase some of its most recent technological advances at the 8th International Symposium on Recent Advances in Food Analysis (RAFA), being held November 7-10, 2017 in Prague.

Agilent is a major sponsor of RAFA which is held every two years. A premier scientific event addressing food analysis applications RAFA draws food scientists from academia and industry, as well as government regulators from around the world.

Agilent will be showcasing its most recent innovations, including the Agilent 7250 Q-TOF GC/MS system and the Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system at booth no. 13.

The Agilent 7250 Q-TOF GC/MS system combines gas chromatography and quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometry with a low energy electron ionization (EI) source that enables greater exploration of unknown chemical samples.

The Agilent Ultivo Triple Quadrupole LC/MS system combines liquid chromatography and triple quadrupole mass spectrometry to deliver robust performance, superior uptime, and easier serviceability-all in a footprint that is 70% smaller than previous instruments.

"Agilent offers a comprehensive portfolio of validated solutions-from sample preparation to data reporting-to help food analysis labs run their operations more efficiently," said John Lee, Agilent's global food marketing manager. "We recognize that securing food safety is vital for public health. Through powerful collaborations, Agilent is supporting the testing and surveillance of the supply chain to ensure the world's food supply is safe and wholesome."

Agilent will also be hosting food analysis workshops on November 8 and 9. For more details, visit http://agilent.com/en/promotions/agilent-at-rafa-2017

