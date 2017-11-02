ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. RAISES APPROX. €450 MILLION FROM 9% STAKE SALE IN ASMPT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

Almere, The Netherlands

November 2, 2017

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) ("ASMI") announces the pricing and the generated proceeds of its partial secondary placement of shares of ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. ("ASMPT").

ASMI has placed a total of 37,000,000 ordinary shares of ASMPT at a price of HK$ 111.00 per share to institutional and other professional investors through a partial secondary share placement representing a stake of approximately 9% in ASMPT. The offering generated cash proceeds for ASMI of a total amount of approximately HK$ 4.1 billion (approximately €450 million). ASMI has agreed to a 180-day lock-up period, subject to usual terms and conditions.

As of completion of the placement ASMI continues to be the largest shareholder in ASMPT with a stake of approximately 25%.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc has acted as bookrunner for this transaction.

ASMI intends to distribute a part of the proceeds to its shareholders in the form of a tax efficient capital return. A proposal thereto will be placed on the agenda of the 2018 AGM. ASMI remains committed to use excess cash for the benefit of its shareholders.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

CONTACT

Investor contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com (mailto:victor.bareno@asm.com)

Media contact:

Ian Bickerton

T: +31 625 018 512





ASMI NV raises approx. €450 Mio. from 9% stake sale in ASMPT (http://hugin.info/132090/R/2146874/823251.pdf)



