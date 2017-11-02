Latest results from an ongoing public survey conducted by the British government show that support for solar and renewables is strong and growing across the country. Industry associations continue to call for better policies to support growth in renewable energy.

A survey conducted by the UK Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy revealed strong support for renewables, and in particular for solar, among the British public.

This show of support, along with the rapidly falling prices for various renewable energy technologies, led the Renewable Energy Agency (REA) to call for better policies from the government to foster further growth in renewables.

The survey, entitled Climate Change Public Attitudes Tracker (PAT), has been held since 2012 to monitor public opinion on a range of energy and climate change issues. The main survey is conducted each year in March, with follow ups covering ...

