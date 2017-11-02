Dr. Robert A. Kornfeld Joins Canbiola, Inc. (CANB) as Medical Advisor and Distributor

HICKSVILLE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Canbiola, Inc. (OTC PINK: CANB), in its continuing effort to partner with the top people in the Global Health and Wellness field, announced today that the company has added Dr. Robert A. Kornfeld to its Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Kornfeld was also signed as a distributor for Canbiola products. Dr. Kornfeld will utilize and distribute Canbiola products through The Chronic Foot Pain Center. The Chronic Foot Pain Center specializes in patients with chronic foot and ankle pain who have been failed by traditional medicine and surgery, as well as those patients seeking a more natural approach to their health care. Dr. Kornfeld stated, "It's very important to me to join forces with a company that produces and distributes only the highest quality products with the patient in mind. Canbiola is just that company. They offer numerous CBD products in pure and different forms that answer the needs of the public. As a doctor, I am committed to helping my patients avoid potentially harmful drugs and to help them heal naturally. Canbiola's CBD products have many applications in medicine and will surely help many of my patients."

Marco Alfonsi, Canbiola CEO, stated, "We are continuing to execute our plan to strengthen not only our Medical Advisory Board, but also our distribution network. With the addition of Dr. Kornfeld, we have added our ability to reach a holistic healing market for our products. The company has already seen the benefits of this strategy with better than expected results from previously added medical advisors and have no doubt that this last addition will further grow both sales and geographically expand our client base."

Canbiola will be attending the Navel Expo, November 4-5, at the Sheraton Times Square, where Dr. Kornfeld will be speaking. Canbiola will have a booth where attendees can learn more about the benefits of CBD and see their products.

About Dr. Robert A. Kornfeld

Dr. Robert A. Kornfeld, the first holistic oriented podiatrist in the U.S., has been practicing integrative and functional medicine for chronic foot and ankle pain for over 35 years. Dr. Kornfeld has developed protocols for all foot and ankle pathology that assist the body in achieving improved health while he eliminates the chronic pain syndrome. Dr. Kornfeld is an expert in homeopathic injection therapy, prolotherapy, platelet-rich-plasma injections, amniotic fluid injections, nutritional and herbal medicine, lower extremity biomechanics, and functional medicine.

The Chronic Foot Pain Center specializes in patients with chronic foot and ankle pain who have been failed by traditional medicine and surgery, as well as those patients seeking a more natural approach to their health care.

Dr. Kornfeld is Board Certified in Integrative Medicine by the American Association of Integrative Medicine and is a Diplomate of the College of Physicians, AAIM.

Dr. Kornfeld has lectured extensively throughout the country, has hosted his own radio shows in NYC, has been featured on local TV shows and is the Founder of The Institute for Integrative Podiatric Medicine. He is a former Assistant Professor - New York College of Podiatric Medicine - Dept. of Integrative Medicine.

Certifications:

Fellow - American College of Alternative Medicine

Board Certified - American Association of Integrative Medicine

Diplomate-College of Physicians - American Association of Integrative Medicine

Diplomate - American Board of Alternative Medicine

Diplomate - American Alternative Medical Association

Board Certified - International Society of Homotoxicology

APPOINTMENTS:

Director - Post-Graduate Preceptorship in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery at Mt. Hope Medical Center - Bronx, N.Y. 1982-1987

Director - Holistic & Complementary Podiatric Medicine, LLC - 1997 - present

Former Adjunct Assistant Professor - New York College of Podiatric Medicine - Dept. of Integrative Medicine

Founder - Institute for Integrative Podiatric Medicine - 2008

About Canbiola, Inc.

Canbiola, Inc. is a public company trading under symbol CANB. The company's focus is in the sale of a variety of Cannabidiol (CBD)-based products derived from legally imported hemp. Canbiola is in the process of developing its own line of proprietary products as well as seeking synergistic value through acquisitions in the CBD and the medical cannabis industry. The company has already launched several products found at www.canbiola.com. Cannabis is currently federally illegal and has been legalized for medical purposes in varying forms in only a limited number of states.

The company also owns two technological solutions, "WRAPmail" (US Patent 8,572,275), which turns traditional email into a powerful marketing and branding tool, and "Prosperity Systems" and the "Bullseye" platform of document management and compliance targeted at broker-dealers, public companies, and governmental agencies providing a flawless all-in-one solution for document management, retention and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risks and Uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected results, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. We do not undertake to update any statement should actual result differ from the forward-looking statement.

For a complete information regarding our business, find more here: Canbiola.

Twitter

Facebook

Canbiola Investor Relations

IR@canbiola.com

Phone (516) 595-9544

http://www.canbiola.com

SOURCE: Canbiola Inc.