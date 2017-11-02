BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND





2 November 2017



The Board of BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is pleased to announce that the fourth quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year to 31 October 2017 of 1.25p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 5 January 2018 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 24 November 2017 (ex dividend date is 23 November 2017).

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary

Telephone: 020 7743 2427



