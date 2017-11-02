CARY, NC--(Marketwired - November 02, 2017) - Chiesi USA, a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the hospital, rare disease, and hospital-adjacent settings, broke ground today on a new corporate headquarters building overlooking Symphony Lake in Cary. Chiesi will occupy two floors of Regency Woods II, a six-story development by The Spectrum Companies, located off of U.S. 64.

Construction is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the move is part of a long-term growth strategy for Chiesi that includes product portfolio growth, staff increases, and expansion of the company's own Research and Development group.

"Our move to this beautiful new headquarters is a very public indication of our vibrancy," said Ken McBean, President and CEO of Chiesi USA. "We have continued to deliver on our promise to be a leader in the hospital and rare disease space, and we've grown accordingly."

The company, formally known as Cornerstone Therapeutics, was acquired by Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. in 2014. It has occupied space in the Crescent Green business complex since 2009. In 2016, Chiesi leased space in a second building within the complex to accommodate the growth of its Scientific Affairs and Research & Development operations. The move to a new headquarters brings the entire Chiesi USA corporate team of approximately 120 employees into one location, comprising 50,000 square feet of open design.

"It's really important that we bring all of our people together in one space," continued McBean. "We're a family company, and our culture is highly collaborative. We feed off the energy, passion, and intellect of multiple voices coming together as one. Our new space will foster that culture."

In March Chiesi USA was recognized for the second consecutive year as a Top Employer in the United States, a designation certified by the Top Employers Institute, which measures employment practices worldwide. Chiesi also received a Triangle Business Journal 2017 Corporate Philanthropy Award for its work in the local community.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, N.C., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital, rare disease and target office-based specialties. Key elements of the company's strategy are to focus its commercial and development efforts in the hospital and adjacent specialty product sector within the U.S. pharmaceutical marketplace; continue to seek opportunities to acquire companies, marketed or registration-stage products and late-stage development products that fit within the Company's focus areas. Chiesi USA, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

