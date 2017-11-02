

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - 'Fake News' that President Donald Trump frequently uses in statements critical of the US media has been named the word of the year 2017 by English dictionary publisher Collins.



Collins said Thursday that the Word of the Year campaign was a chance to reflect on the words that have defined the last 12 months. The word saw an unprecedented usage increase of 365 percent since 2016, according to them.



'Fake News' was selected as the word of the year from a shortlist that also included Gig Economy, Cuffing Season, Echo Chamber, and Unicorn.



Collins English Dictionary defines 'Fake news' as 'a false, often sensational, information disseminated under the guise of news reporting.'



As with previous words of the year picked by the publisher, 'fake news' will feature in their next dictionary.



From the days of the presidential campaign last year, Trump has made a number remarks about what he considers to be unfair media coverage against him.



The news outlet that bore the brunt of his ire the most was CNN. In July, Trump tweeted that he wanted to rebrand 'Fake News CNN' as 'Fraud News CNN.'



Journalism advocacy group The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press said this tweet is 'beneath the office of the presidency.'



Last month, Trump indicated that its time to cancel the licenses of media networks that spread the so-called 'fake news.' He was apparently provoked by an NBC report, which said the President wanted to have a nearly tenfold increase in the U. S. nuclear arsenal.



At one point he said, 'Fake News' is at an all time high. The President demanded apology from the media for 'all of the incorrect stories' they published.



The maximum number of times he used the phrase 'Fake News' was while reacting to media reports about investigations into the Trump campaign's alleged links with the Russian government to manipulate the US presidential election.



