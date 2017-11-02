Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 15:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsber
ichte/index.html?__locale=de English:
http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-repor
ts/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglgroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624635 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary
announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 15:57
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:
Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of
disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 09, 2017 German:
http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsber
ichte/index.html?__locale=de English:
http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-repor
ts/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: www.sglgroup.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624635 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)