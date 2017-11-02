Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SGL CARBON SE / Preliminary

announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

SGL CARBON SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly

reports and quarterly/interim statements



2017-11-02 / 15:57

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and

quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group

AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SGL CARBON SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed:



Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of

disclosure / German: November 09, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:

November 09, 2017 German:

http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/de/Investor-Relations/Finanzberichte/Quartalsber

ichte/index.html?__locale=de English:

http://www.sglgroup.com/cms/international/investor-relations/financial-repor

ts/quarterly-reports/index.html?__locale=en



2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,

Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English

Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany

Internet: www.sglgroup.de



End of News DGAP News Service



624635 2017-11-02



(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 10:57 ET (14:57 GMT)