Global Amino Acids Market 2017-2022 - Key Players are Amino, Ajinomoto, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland and CJ CHeilJedang

The global amino acids market reached a volume of around 7.5 Million Tons in 2016.

Rising health-consciousness among the consumers has increased the demand for nutrient-rich food products. This has prompted the manufacturers to introduce protein-rich foods and beverages in the market, leading to an increase in the demand for amino acids. Apart from this, amino acids are used for the manufacturing of supplements which are consumed by athletes as well as the aged population. Further, amino acids are also used in animal feed to supplement the protein requirement of the animals.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, covering glutamic acid, lysine and methionine. Glutamic acids represent the leading type within this segment. Based on raw materials, plant-based amino acids dominate the market. On the basis of application, the animal feed industry leads the market, followed by food and healthcare industry. Region-wise, the report covers Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America and the Middle East. Currently, Asia-Pacific represents the largest region, accounting for the majority of the total global share. The Unites States is the leading importer whereas China is the largest exporter of amino acids.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key global players being Amino, Ajinomoto, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland and CJ CHeilJedang.

The market is expected to reach a volume of more than 10 Million Tons in 2022, registering a CAGR of around 5%.

