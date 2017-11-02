The Indian government has achieved only 17% of the set targets for the 2017-18 financial year, which is just 2% of the goal of 40 GW grid-connected solar rooftops by 2022. MNRE will soon propose new schemes to improve the sector.

The committee shared the rooftop status and initiatives at the meeting of Consultative Committee of Members of Parliament for Ministry of Power and New & Renewable Energy, chaired by MNRE minister RK Singh held in Guwahati on October 31.

About 810 MW of solar rooftop systems had been installed as of October 31, and 2,363 MW aggregate capacity have been sanctioned in the country so far. The installations came in residential, industrial, commercial and institutional sectors.

The government has targeted to install 5 GW of grid-connected solar rooftops by 2017-18. However, the current installations stand approximately 83% behind the target.

The committee has proposed a new rooftop scheme considering the poor performance

