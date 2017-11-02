

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CIA has released nearly 470,000 new files, some of which provide crucial data into links between Al-Qaeda and ISIS, that were recovered during the May 2011 US raid in the Pakistani town of Abbottabad in which Al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden was killed.



This is the fourth tranche of materials from the Abbottabad collection released by CIA's Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).



CIA Director Pompeo said the release of recovered al-Qaeda letters, videos, audio files and other materials provides the opportunity for the American people to gain further insights into the plans and workings of this terrorist organization. 'CIA will continue to seek opportunities to share information with the American people consistent with our obligation to protect national security,' he added.



The material contains audio, document, image, video and software operating system files.



The material, posted in the original Arabic, includes Osama Bin Laden's personal journal and more than 18,000 document files; Approximately 79,000 audio and image files, which include practice reels for public speeches, audio correspondence, and imagery gathered or generated by al-Qa'ida for a variety of purposes; More than 10,000 video files, al-Qaeda 'home videos,' draft videos or statements by Laden, and jihadist propaganda.



One of the videos shows a clip from the wedding of Laden's son Hamza, thought to be his favorite son and touted as his successor.



CIA press release says these materials provide insights into the origins of strained relationship between al-Qaeda and ISIS; as well as strategic, doctrinal and religious disagreements within al-Qaeda and its allies; and hardships that the terrorist organization faced at the time of Bin Laden's death.



Other themes in the materials include Al-Qaeda's preparations to commemorate the tenth anniversary of 9/11 and the group's attempts to promulgate its message through Western media; Al-Qaeda's efforts to exploit the Arab Awakening for global jihad; Bin Laden's efforts to maintain unity within the group and among its affiliates, despite disagreements over tactics and doctrine; and Al-Qaeda's efforts to rehabilitate its tarnished image among Muslims due its mistakes and negative media portrayals.



CIA said that some materials in the Abbottabad collection, which are sensitive, pornography or could damage the United States' security, have not been released.



