Global $1.3 Bn Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2017-2022

The Global Market for Direct-Fed Microbials is Estimated to Reach Nearly $1.3 Billion in 2022 from $851 Million in 2017 at a CAGR of 8.1%
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for direct-fed microbials (DFM).
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.
- Details pertaining to the direct-fed microbial types, forms, applications, and end uses that appear to have commercial potential, and quantitative estimates of their current and future sales.
- Examinations of the market dynamics, government regulations, and recent technological developments.
- Information on the synthesis and manufacturing of direct-fed microbials.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global direct-fed microbials market by product type, livestock, form, and geographic markets. The report includes key direct-fed microbial products that are used for animal production. The report discusses the role of supply chain members from manufacturers to researchers.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of key companies operating in the global direct-fed microbials market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will focus on extensive technological trends across years and geographies such as the U.S., Europe, and China. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.
The direct-fed microbials market is mainly segmented into four major components: product type, livestock, form, and by region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into lactic acid bacteria, bacillus, and other organisms. Lactic acid bacteria are further classified into lactobacilli, and streptococcus thermophilus. Bacillus is further bifurcated into bacillus subtilis and bacillus licheniformis. Other organisms include propionibacterium, prevotella bryantii, and other live organisms.
On the basis of livestock, the market is categorized into swine, poultry, ruminants, aquatic animals, and other livestock animals. Other livestock animals include pets and equine. On the basis of form, the global direct-fed microbials market is further bifurcated into dry and liquid form.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and Scope
- History and Current State of Direct-fed Microbials and Related Products
- Selection of Direct-fed Microbials
- Synthesis and Manufacturing of Direct-fed Microbials
- Direct-fed Microbial Economics
- Available forms of Direct-fed Microbials
- Classification of Direct-fed Microbials
- Mode of Action of Direct-fed Microbials
- Ideal Probiotic
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Direct-fed Microbials
- Government Regulations
- Market Dynamics
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Lactic Acid Bacteria
- Bacillus
- Other Microbial Strains
5: Market Breakdown by Livestock
- Swine
- Poultry
- Ruminants
- Aquatic Animals
- Other Livestock Animals
6: Market Breakdown by Form
- Dry Form
- Liquid Form
7: Market Breakdown by Region
8: Patent Review
9: Competitive Landscape
- Product Launch
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Investment and Expansion
- Partnership and Collaboration
- Table 43: Key Strategies in Direct-fed Microbials Market, 2014-2017
- Figure 38: Key Strategies in Direct-fed Microbials Market, 2014-2017
10: Company Profiles
- Adisseo
- American Biosystems, Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Bentoli Inc.
- Biomin Holding Gmbh
- Bio-Vet
- Biowish Technologies
- Calpis Co. Ltd.
- Cargill Inc.
- Chr. Hansen Holding
- Conklin Co. Inc.
- Direct Biologicals Inc.
- E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
- JBS United
- Kemin Industries Inc.
- Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
- Lallemand Inc.
- Novozymes
- Novus International Inc.
- Nutraferma
- Protexin
- Provico PTY. Ltd.
- Strong Microbials
- Synbio Tech Inc.
11: Appendix: Lists of Patents Relating to Direct-fed Microbials
