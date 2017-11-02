BankingOnValues Day 2017: Join the 41 Million People Choosing Values-based Banking

ZEIST, Netherlands, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Do you know how your bank invests your money? Do you ask your bank tough questions? Now is the time to start. Today, 2 November 2017, join the 41 million bank customers who choose to bank differently. BankingOnValues sees profit as the result of investing savings in community development and sustainable environmental programs for a better tomorrow.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/596121/GABV2017_BankingOnValues_Cover.jpg )

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160725/392614LOGO )



On BankingOnValues Day, learn about the impact values-based banks are having in your country. Share stories on social media and join the global conversation about this different kind of banking!

Let's talk about it, celebrate it and ask why isn't all banking done this way! Did you know:

Values-based banks lend more than 75% of their assets to clients - most big banks lend just under 40%

30% is the jump in GABV membership in the last two years of banks committed to Banking on Values

Socially conscious people want their bank to share their values. Almost 65% of Millennials are not only concerned with the state of the world, but they also want to be part of social change and make an impact.

Will you join, share and participate in this growing, global movement? Here's how:

Tweet about BankingOnValues

Share one of our stories on Facebook

Ask us a question about BankingOnValues - remember to use the hashtag!

Subscribe to our e-zine and read passionate stories about social impact

How values-based banking works:

Values-based banks serve real people and support the real economy.

They offer a level of human touch banking, connecting people, building for a better tomorrow, and focusing on long-term and sustainable investment.

Invests collective savings money and uses it to finance a small furniture manufacturer, to provide working capital for an independent business, to loan to the farmer that needs to buy more cows or the family that needs to buy a home.

Real examples of BankingOnValues

Canada:

Kindred Credit Union plays a critical role in funding the Centre for Peace Advancement, an innovative multidisciplinary research and collaboration centre at the University of Waterloo.

Europe:

By providing seven business loans over the last 13 years, all successfully repaid, Opportunity Bank Serbia helped independent business owner Milan Lezakov build and grow his upholstery and repair services company and provide for his family.

Dominican Republic:

Banfondesa Bank supports microfinance projects such as Vianel Rivas Díaz's successful 12 year old business of recycling organic material and turning it into fertilizer for use by local residents and businesses.

Key Statistics on BankingOnValues:

Six Principles : Values-based banking is guided by six key principles: triple bottom line approach, real economy focus, transparency, long-term resiliency, client-centred approach and all mentioned principles embedded in the culture of the bank.

: Values-based banking is guided by six key principles: triple bottom line approach, real economy focus, transparency, long-term resiliency, client-centred approach and all mentioned principles embedded in the culture of the bank. Lending: Values-based banks lend over 75% of their assets to clients, in comparison big banks devote just under 40% to lending. How are big banks using the other 60%?

Values-based banks lend over 75% of their assets to clients, in comparison big banks devote just under 40% to lending. How are big banks using the other 60%? Future growth: Global business opportunities in social and environmental markets is projected to reach upwards of $3 trillion annually by 2050.

About GABV

Founded in 2009 following the financial crisis of 2008, the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV) is a network of banking leaders from around the world working to advance positive change in the banking sector. The GABV and its 46 member banks across six continents include 48,000 staff serving more than 41 million customers who put people before profit. Values-based banking sees profit not as a goal to achieve, but as the result of doing things right for humanity and the planet. GABV member banks around the world are marking BankingOnValues Day 2017 with local initiatives in their country.