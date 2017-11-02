Trading in Hövding Sweden AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is 6 November, 2017.



Short name: HOVD BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010325100 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 144231 ---------------------------



