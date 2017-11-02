$10 Billion Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Cloud Security and Vulnerability Technologies Should Reach $5.3 Billion in 2017 and $10.1 Billion by 2022, Increasing at a CAGR of 13.9%

This report focuses on the global markets for cloud security and vulnerability technologies. The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cloud security and vulnerability applications. The cloud security and vulnerability market by application is segmented by identity and access management, security information and event management (SIEM), endpoint security, web security, messaging security, network security and vulnerability assessment. In terms of end-use industry sectors, the market is segmented into government; banking and financial services; information technology (IT) and communications; retail; media and entertainment; manufacturing; and others.



The estimated and forecast market revenues given in this report represent the summation of revenues from major players. All dollar estimates in this report are based on 2017 constant dollars.



In addition to the above, the report also showcases the drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market collected through a combination of primary and secondary research. The report also provides market share analysis and key vendor analysis with detailed profiles of the top cloud security and vulnerability assessment companies. The strategies adopted by the stakeholders, as well as mergers and acquisitions, are provided in the report in order to further analyze ongoing market trends

Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Cloud Security Technologies

4: Market Breakdown by Technologies

Identity and Access Management

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Messaging Security

Web Security

SIEM

Vulnerability Assessment

5: Market Breakdown by Industry

6: Market Breakdown by Region

7: Industry Structure

Industry Structure by Technology Segment

8: Company Profiles

Alert Logic

Amazon, Inc.

Beyondtrust

Checkpoint Software Technologies

Cipher Cloud

Cisco Systems Inc.

Core Security Technologies

Countertack

Crowdstrike Inc.

Cyberark Software Inc.

Dell EMC

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Forescout Technologies

Forgerock

Fortinet Inc.

F-Secure Corp.

Gigamon

Good Technology

Google Inc.

Greenbone Networks Gmbh

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hytrust

IBM Corp.

Mcafee

Microsoft

Oracle Corp.

Positive Technologies

Qualys Inc.

Rapid7

Splunk

Sumo Logic

Symantec Corp.

Tripwire Inc.

Verisign Inc.

Zscaler Inc.



