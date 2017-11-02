Behavioral/Mental Health Software Market 14.8% CAGR to 2022 led by North America

PUNE, India, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The behavioral/mental health software market size will reach $2.31 billion by 2022 from $1.15 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 14.8% between (2017-2022) driven by the increasing adoption of behavioral health software, availability of government funding, government initiatives to encourage EHR adoption in behavioral health organizations, favorable behavioral health reforms in the US, and high demand for mental health services amidst provider shortage according to ReportsnReports.com.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the behavioral/mental health software market followed by Europe in 2017. However, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is attributed to growing incidence of mental disorders, government initiatives for increasing awareness about mental disorders, and the improving accessibility of behavioral healthcare.

The behavioral health software market is highly competitive with the presence of several small and big players. Some of the players in the behavioral health software market include Advanced Data Systems (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner (US), Compulink (US), Core Solutions (US), Credible Behavioral Health (US), ICANotes (US), InSync Healthcare Solutions (US), iSalus Healthcare (US), Kareo (US), Meditab Software (US), Mentegram (US), Mindlinc (US), Netsmart (US), Nextgen Healthcare (US), NextStep Solutions (US), Nuesoft Technologies (US), Qualifacts (US), Raintree Systems (US), Sigmund Software (US), The Echo Group (US), TheraNest (US), Valant (US), Welligent (US), and WRS Health (US).

Based on the end user, the behavioral health software market is segmented into providers, payers, and patients. The patients segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large number of patients using behavioral health solutions in their homes or offices for better self-care is the key factor driving the growth of the behavioral health software market for the patients segment.

Based on delivery model, the behavioral health software market is segmented into ownership models and subscription models. The subscription models segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A large number behavioral healthcare organization is opting for subscription-based models due to their cost-effectiveness, interoperability, and flexibility.

The report provides an overview of the behavioral health software market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as component, delivery model, functionality, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The support services expected to dominate the market in 2017. The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 24%; Tier 2 - 45%; Tier 3 - 31%.

By Designation: C-level - 22%; D-level - 28%; others - 50%.

By Region: North America - 48%; Europe - 21%; Asia - 26%; RoW - 5%.

