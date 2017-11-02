Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their recent price analysis study on the financial industry. The client, a leading financial service provider, wanted to cut down on their market investments and implement cost optimization techniques. Additionally, the financial industry firm wanted to assess their investment patterns and identify loopholes in market investments.

According to the price analysis experts at Quantzig, "An effective price analysis plays an important role in determining the future of the financial firms. Major financial service firms are relying on pricing analytics to optimize their ROI."

To improve savings and investments, organizations are moving towards a strong and easily accessible financial system. With the growing demand for a reliable financial system globally, leading financial service providers are adopting pricing analytics to cut down market investments and optimize their returns.

The solution offered by Quantzig helped the financial service provider to gain a better idea of the market shares over a period. The client was able to reduce the market investments and determined their future benefits. Additionally, the client was able to maximize their profitability by making efficient tradeoffs.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Achieve a 15% reduction in the overall market investment

Obtain a detailed insight into their investment patterns

This pricing analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Facilitating meaningful comparison by quantifying net benefits

Helping to plan pricing changes and promotions

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 12 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

