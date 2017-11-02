Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: United Internet AG /
Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
United Internet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly
reports and quarterly/interim statements
2017-11-02 / 16:40
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and
quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group
AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
United Internet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed:
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of
disclosure / German: November 14, 2017 Date of disclosure / English:
November 14, 2017 German:
http://www.united-internet.de/investor-relations/publikationen/berichte.html
English:
http://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/publications/reports.htm
l
2017-11-02 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de
End of News DGAP News Service
624641 2017-11-02
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresNovember 02, 2017 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)
