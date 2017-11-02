Global $59.9 Bn Energy and Utility Applications Internet of Things (IoT) Markets, 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "The Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Should Reach $59.9 Billion by 2022 from $21.4 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 22.9%,
Report Includes
- 90 data tables and 10 additional tables
- A global market overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy and utility applications
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analyses of the market by technology, end user, and service
- Detailed discussion of the impact of the key trends and key stakeholders in the market
- In-depth patent analysis of IoT product technologies currently under investigation or new in the market
- Profiles of manufacturers and suppliers of IoT technology products
The IoT in energy and utilities market can be broadly categorized into hardware, software, services and connectivity (technology classification). While hardware and services dominate the market, software, services and connectivity are the three strongest growing categories. In connectivity, low power wide area (LPWA) is the strongest growing subsegment.
IoT is witnessing strong penetration in all industry-level subsegments such as oil and gas, utility gas management, water management, and electricity grid and supply management. The utility gas management subsegment is witnessing the strongest growth, while the mining category is experiencing particularly slow growth.
The scope of this report includes hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies related to IoT in energy and utilities, and hence all calculations and segmentations consider hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies in the IoT in energy and utilities market.
The Report Includes Distinct Types of Companies Such As:
- Connected device and IoT technology providers
- Large technology vendors that have a presence in many verticals
- Energy and utility technology manufacturers
- Energy and utility companies that have a presence in the technology space
- Others, including suppliers and distributors
In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post-sale services are out of scope of this report. The report also excludes technology companies that may have a strong presence in the IoT space but do not offer any solutions or services in the energy and utilities sector.
The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for IoT in energy and utilities has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Market and Technology Background
- Evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT)
- IoT in Energy and Utilities Sector
- IoT and Smart Meters
- IoT Security in the Utility and Energy Sector
- New Developments in the Energy and Utilities IoT Market
- Key Stakeholders in the Market
- Global Market Forecast of IoT in the Energy and Utilities Market
- Major Market Forces
- Key Strategies Used in the Global IoT in the Energy and Utilities Market
4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Hardware Technology Segment
- Software Technology Segment
- Services Segment
- Connectivity Segment
5: Market Breakdown by End User
- Oil and Gas
- Mining
- Utility Gas Management
- Water Management
- Electricity Grid and Supply Management
6: Market Breakdown by Connectivity
- Cellular
- Noncellular
7: Market Breakdown by Region
8: Patent Review
9: Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Overview
- Key Trends in the Global IoT in Energy and Utilities Applications Market
- Industry Challenges and Concerns
10: Company Profiles
- Aclara Technologies Llc
- Amplia Soluciones S.L
- C3 Inc.
- Carriots S.L.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Davra Networks Limited
- Energyworx B.V.
- General Electric Corp.
- Grid4C
- Honeywell International Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Networked Energy Services (Nes) Corp.
- Northwest Analytics Inc.
- Osisoft Llc
- Qualcomm Incorporated
- Robert Bosch Gmbh
- Sap Se
- Silver Spring Networks Inc.
- Symboticware Inc.
- Teradata Corp.
- Trilliant Incorporated
- Waviot
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7kxs9r/the_internet_of
