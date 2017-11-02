Global $59.9 Bn Energy and Utility Applications Internet of Things (IoT) Markets, 2017-2022

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for the Internet of Things (IoT) in Energy and Utility Applications Should Reach $59.9 Billion by 2022 from $21.4 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 22.9%,

Report Includes

90 data tables and 10 additional tables

A global market overview of the Internet of Things (IoT) in energy and utility applications

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analyses of the market by technology, end user, and service

Detailed discussion of the impact of the key trends and key stakeholders in the market

In-depth patent analysis of IoT product technologies currently under investigation or new in the market

Profiles of manufacturers and suppliers of IoT technology products

The IoT in energy and utilities market can be broadly categorized into hardware, software, services and connectivity (technology classification). While hardware and services dominate the market, software, services and connectivity are the three strongest growing categories. In connectivity, low power wide area (LPWA) is the strongest growing subsegment.



IoT is witnessing strong penetration in all industry-level subsegments such as oil and gas, utility gas management, water management, and electricity grid and supply management. The utility gas management subsegment is witnessing the strongest growth, while the mining category is experiencing particularly slow growth.



The scope of this report includes hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies related to IoT in energy and utilities, and hence all calculations and segmentations consider hardware, software, services and connectivity technologies in the IoT in energy and utilities market.

The Report Includes Distinct Types of Companies Such As:

Connected device and IoT technology providers

Large technology vendors that have a presence in many verticals

Energy and utility technology manufacturers

Energy and utility companies that have a presence in the technology space

Others, including suppliers and distributors

In the services segment, the report covers all forms of services such as professional services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance. However, stand-alone service providers that provide post-sale services are out of scope of this report. The report also excludes technology companies that may have a strong presence in the IoT space but do not offer any solutions or services in the energy and utilities sector.



The report begins by introducing the reader to how the market for IoT in energy and utilities has evolved over time and how various factors impact the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

Evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT)

IoT in Energy and Utilities Sector

IoT and Smart Meters

IoT Security in the Utility and Energy Sector

New Developments in the Energy and Utilities IoT Market

Key Stakeholders in the Market

Global Market Forecast of IoT in the Energy and Utilities Market

Major Market Forces

Key Strategies Used in the Global IoT in the Energy and Utilities Market

4: Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Hardware Technology Segment

Software Technology Segment

Services Segment

Connectivity Segment

5: Market Breakdown by End User

Oil and Gas

Mining

Utility Gas Management

Water Management

Electricity Grid and Supply Management

6: Market Breakdown by Connectivity

Cellular

Noncellular

7: Market Breakdown by Region

8: Patent Review

9: Analysis of Market Opportunities

Overview

Key Trends in the Global IoT in Energy and Utilities Applications Market

Industry Challenges and Concerns

10: Company Profiles

Aclara Technologies Llc

Amplia Soluciones S.L

C3 Inc.

Carriots S.L.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Davra Networks Limited

Energyworx B.V.

General Electric Corp.

Grid4C

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM Corp.

Networked Energy Services (Nes) Corp.

Northwest Analytics Inc.

Osisoft Llc

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Sap Se

Silver Spring Networks Inc.

Symboticware Inc.

Teradata Corp.

Trilliant Incorporated

Waviot

