Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their latest industry risk assessment on the manufacturing industry. The client, a renowned power tools manufacturer, wanted to understand the market effectiveness and monitor their business performance proactively. The client also wanted to identify the hazards and quantify risks to devise an effective risk management plan.

According to the industry risk assessment experts at Infiniti, "Businesses in the manufacturing industry are mainly concerned about managing work and safety, and to ensure the same, manufacturers are relying on industry risk management solutions."

Globally, the manufacturing industry is undergoing a transformational phase. Manufacturers are increasingly concerned about projecting errors, which could lead to backlogs or shortages and quality issues. Leading manufacturers are adopting industry risk management solutions to identify the factors responsible for risks and devise an effective risk management strategy.

The solution offered by Infiniti helped the power tools manufacturer to gain better clarity on the level of risks and further devise appropriate risk management strategies. The client was able to apply risk priorities in an organized manner and reduce risks to the minimum.

This industry risk assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify hazards and devise effective measures to reduce risks

Determine machinery, safety measures, and human interventions for robust safety maintenance

This industry risk assessment solution offered predictive insights on:

Identifying challenges in the power tools manufacturing space

Improving their business performance

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 14+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

