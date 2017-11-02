sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Vesting of 2014 Performance Share Plan in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As reported in the Interim report for the third quarter 2017, the full value of the 2014 Performance Share Plan grant has vested and 179,568 share awards were exercised using 179,568 SDRs from the Kindred Group's Share buy-back programme.

Following this exercise, 2,298,694 SDRs from the Share buy-back programmes continue to be held by Kindred Group. The total amount of issued shares in Kindred Group plc is 230,126,200 ordinary shares with a par value of GBP 0.000625.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/vesting-of-2014-performance-share-plan-in-kindred-group-plc,c2381552

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2381552/745761.pdf

PDF


© 2017 PR Newswire