Travel Specialist, Holiday Extras Acquires Purple Parking Brand and Website

LONDON, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As Part of a Pre-Packaged Deal, Market Leader Holiday Extras Steps in to Salvage Purple Parking's Online Airport Parking Business

Holiday Extras, the UK's market leader of travel extras for the last 35 years, today announced the acquisition of Purple Parking's brand and website, http://www.purpleparking.com The deal has been successfully completed via a pre-packaged administration sale. It follows Purple Parking's inability to secure a buyer for the whole business. Duff and Phelps are now the appointed administrators.

Matthew Pack, Holiday Extras, Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "Our acquisition of Purple Parking's online assets is focused on providing continuity of service for Purple Parking's customers, suppliers and distributors.

"The 36 existing Purple Parking booking agency staff will transfer immediately to Holiday Extras under TUPE regulations.

"Whilst the pre-pack purchase sees us responsible for new bookings made from 3rd November via the brand, we are also focussed on ensuring that every customer that had an existing booking with Purple Parking, has their parking arrangements honoured. We are in discussion with all car parks and are very pleased with the response so far.

"Customers should travel as planned, Holiday Extras are here to answer any queries on 0800 083 9689 (freephone)."

Matthew Pack concluded, "We intend to use our proven expertise to make the Purple Parking booking experience faster, easier to use, and an integral part of the Holiday Extras suite of services."

Notes to editors

Purple Parking is a well known airport parking brand, with over 300,000 regular holidaymakers and travellers accessing its services via its website. The needs of these customers will now be served by Holiday Extras through the Purple Parking website, http://www.purpleparking.com.

Holiday Extras offers a wide choice of travel extras including UK airport hotels and parking, worldwide airport lounges, fast track security, airport transfers destination car hire and holiday insurance.

Established in 1983, Holiday Extras helps to make travel better for over seven million travellers each year. The company has been listed eleven times in The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For and received a Best Companies' award for wellbeing in 2017.

The Holiday Extras booking app is available to download now via a link at HolidayExtras.com.

He Ha! The ultimate pocket trip planner app is now available on both the App Store and Google Play.