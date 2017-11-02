Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 October 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Beijing Enterprises Holdings 6.1% Huaneng Renewables 5.4% SSE PLC 5.4% China Everbright Intl. 5.3% Cia de Saneamento do Para 4.9% Avangrid 4.5% First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund 4.4% Edison International 4.1% Pennon Group 3.7% OPG Power Ventures 3.6% Saeta Yield 2.6% Transgaz 2.5% Keppel Infrastructure Trust 2.5% Enbridge 2.5% Nextera Energy 2.4% DP World 2.4% Iberdrola 2.4% Cia Paranaense Energia ADR 2.2% NRG Yield A & C Ords 2.1% Atlantica Yield 2.0%



At close of business on 31 October 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £57.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Electricity 23.4% Multi Utilities 22.4% Renewable Energy 18.7% Water & Waste 14.6% Gas 12.4% Ports 2.4% Toll roads 1.7% Telecoms infrastructure 1.6% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.8% 100.0%



