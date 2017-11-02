sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 02.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.11.2017 | 17:21
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 2

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 October 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Beijing Enterprises Holdings6.1%
Huaneng Renewables5.4%
SSE PLC5.4%
China Everbright Intl.5.3%
Cia de Saneamento do Para4.9%
Avangrid4.5%
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund4.4%
Edison International4.1%
Pennon Group3.7%
OPG Power Ventures3.6%
Saeta Yield2.6%
Transgaz2.5%
Keppel Infrastructure Trust2.5%
Enbridge2.5%
Nextera Energy2.4%
DP World2.4%
Iberdrola2.4%
Cia Paranaense Energia ADR2.2%
NRG Yield A & C Ords2.1%
Atlantica Yield2.0%


At close of business on 31 October 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £57.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Electricity23.4%
Multi Utilities22.4%
Renewable Energy18.7%
Water & Waste14.6%
Gas12.4%
Ports2.4%
Toll roads1.7%
Telecoms infrastructure1.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.8%
100.0%


Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
North America25.0%
China18.0%
Latin America10.2%
United Kingdom9.7%
Global8.0%
India5.3%
Europe (excluding UK)6.4%
Eastern Europe3.9%
Asia (excluding China)6.5%
Middle East4.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets2.8%
100.0%

© 2017 PR Newswire