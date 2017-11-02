Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 2
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announce that at close of business on 31 October 2017 its twenty largest investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Beijing Enterprises Holdings
|6.1%
|Huaneng Renewables
|5.4%
|SSE PLC
|5.4%
|China Everbright Intl.
|5.3%
|Cia de Saneamento do Para
|4.9%
|Avangrid
|4.5%
|First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
|4.4%
|Edison International
|4.1%
|Pennon Group
|3.7%
|OPG Power Ventures
|3.6%
|Saeta Yield
|2.6%
|Transgaz
|2.5%
|Keppel Infrastructure Trust
|2.5%
|Enbridge
|2.5%
|Nextera Energy
|2.4%
|DP World
|2.4%
|Iberdrola
|2.4%
|Cia Paranaense Energia ADR
|2.2%
|NRG Yield A & C Ords
|2.1%
|Atlantica Yield
|2.0%
At close of business on 31 October 2017 the total net assets of Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC amounted to £57.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Electricity
|23.4%
|Multi Utilities
|22.4%
|Renewable Energy
|18.7%
|Water & Waste
|14.6%
|Gas
|12.4%
|Ports
|2.4%
|Toll roads
|1.7%
|Telecoms infrastructure
|1.6%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.8%
|100.0%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|North America
|25.0%
|China
|18.0%
|Latin America
|10.2%
|United Kingdom
|9.7%
|Global
|8.0%
|India
|5.3%
|Europe (excluding UK)
|6.4%
|Eastern Europe
|3.9%
|Asia (excluding China)
|6.5%
|Middle East
|4.2%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|2.8%
|100.0%