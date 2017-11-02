sprite-preloader
02.11.2017
Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 2

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2017its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of
Total
Assets
Sberbank11.07
Lukoil8.52
OTP Bank5.14
Novatek3.48
Mail.ru3.44
Garanti Bank3.40
Tatneft Pao3.29
PZU3.16
CCC2.74
X5 Retail2.68


The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2017 was as follows:

Russia61.71
Poland14.71
Turkey11.69
Hungary6.42
Romania3.74
Czech rep2.87
Greece2.91
Other European2.11
Cash & Equivalents-6.16

© 2017 PR Newswire