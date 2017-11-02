Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, November 2
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2017its ten largest investments were as follows:
|% of
Total
Assets
|Sberbank
|11.07
|Lukoil
|8.52
|OTP Bank
|5.14
|Novatek
|3.48
|Mail.ru
|3.44
|Garanti Bank
|3.40
|Tatneft Pao
|3.29
|PZU
|3.16
|CCC
|2.74
|X5 Retail
|2.68
The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|61.71
|Poland
|14.71
|Turkey
|11.69
|Hungary
|6.42
|Romania
|3.74
|Czech rep
|2.87
|Greece
|2.91
|Other European
|2.11
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.16