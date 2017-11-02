Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 31 October 2017its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of

Total

Assets Sberbank 11.07 Lukoil 8.52 OTP Bank 5.14 Novatek 3.48 Mail.ru 3.44 Garanti Bank 3.40 Tatneft Pao 3.29 PZU 3.16 CCC 2.74 X5 Retail 2.68





The geographic breakdown at close of business 31 October 2017 was as follows:

