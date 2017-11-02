Ascensia Diabetes Care Adds Further Experts to Judging Panel for Challenge and Expands Competition Into More Regions

BETHESDA, Maryland, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today, during the Diabetes Technology Meeting in Bethesda, MD, USA, Ascensia Diabetes Care announced two new judges that have been added to the judging panel for the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge, as it prepares for the competition to open for entries from the Americas and Asia Pacific. Healthcare innovation experts Dr Neal Kaufman, USA, and Dr Sidney Yee, Singapore, have both joined the judging panel for the competition. Dr Kaufman is an experienced clinician, public health academic and digital health executive, and is an expert in using technology to improve business and health outcomes. Dr Yee has expertise in the field of medical devices and healthcare technology, including significant experience bringing innovative diagnostic technologies to market.

The Ascensia Diabetes Challenge is a global innovation competition that was launched on September 31, 2017. The challenge is seeking innovative digital solutions to support diabetes management and improve the lives of those living with type 2 diabetes. Finalists, runners-up and the winner will all receive cash prizes to support further development of their ideas from a total prize fund of €200,000. The winner will also have the opportunity to partner with Ascensia to further develop their solution.

Neal Kaufman, MD, MPH, co-founder and Chief Medical Officer, Canary Health, Los Angeles, USA, explained, "Individuals with type 2 diabetes often have one or more chronic conditions impacting their health and their quality of life. People can improve their outcomes when they are able to effectively self-manage their lives, their relationships and their emotions. It is essential that we bring evidence-based approaches that have been shown to improve outcomes to the millions of people who could benefit, which can only happen by using digital technologies that provide virtual support. I know there are new ideas and effective approaches out there that need funding and support to become realities. It is my honor to be part of the Ascensia Diabetes Challenge to find and promote the innovators behind these efforts."

Dr Sidney Yee, CEO, Diagnostics Development Hub, Agency for Science, Technology and Research, Singapore, explained, "Social science needs to be integrated in disease management solutions for people with type 2 diabetes, to enable a holistic view of the patient journey rather than episodic management. Sustainable compliance will only happen through a combination of motivational factors that involve both social aspects and patient support. Transformational innovations that are able to impact the patient journey will change clinical practice and disrupt the status quo. These innovations need funding and support to develop them into viable solutions. I am grateful to be part of this Ascensia Diabetes Challenge and look forward to uncovering those transformational innovations through this initiative."

The competition opened for entries from Europe on October 1, 2017 and is set to open for entries from Asia Pacific and the Americas on November 6, 2017. Entries can be submitted via the online portal at ascensiadiabeteschallenge.com, and the competition will be open until the end of January 2018.

"The external experts on our judging panel will provide critical expertise as we review and assess the submissions for this challenge," explained Michael Kloss, CEO Ascensia Diabetes Care. "We see the potential for digital technology to help people with type 2 diabetes manage their lives and hope that this competition will uncover new solutions that we can help bring to a global patient population. We are delighted to welcome Dr Neal Kaufman and Dr Yee to this judging panel and we look forward to working with them to review the entries to find those undiscovered digital diabetes solutions from innovators across the world."

Dr Kaufman and Dr Yee join external experts Dr William Polonsky, a clinical psychologist, Dr Masood Nazir, a general practitioner with a special interest in diabetes and digital health, and Robin Swindell, a type 2 diabetes blogger.

