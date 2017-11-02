Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Cellulose Acetate Butyrate in Printing Ink Applications

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global cellulose acetate butyrate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is excellent properties of cellulose acetate butyrate. Cellulose acetate butyrate is a cellulose ester with a very low molecular weight and relatively higher butyryl content. It exhibits chemical properties, such as lower viscosity, and is compatible with cross-linking resins. In addition, it exhibits properties, such as intercoat adhesion, reduces surface mottling, prevents direct attack from chemical substances, and prevents moisture content from the upper layer. It also provides good resistance to UV and reduces cratering.
One trend in the market is growing demand for cellulose acetate butyrate in the printing ink application. The cellulose acetate butyrate market is expected to witness an appropriate growth rate over the forecast period due to the growth of the printing ink applications. Some of the excellent properties, such as resistance to UV radiations, improvement in the impact strength, and lower moisture absorption rate, are the important reasons for the increasing demand for cellulose acetate butyrate in printing ink applications.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in the consumption of cigarettes. Cellulose acetate butyrate was used extensively in the production of cigarettes and cigarette tows. The rapid decline in the consumption of cigarettes due to health awareness, stringent government regulations, the imposition of ban on the consumption of cigarette in countries, such as China, Russia, Europe, and ROW, and the increased cigarette sales taxes are predominant factors that are contributing to the decline in the production and consumption of cigarette, globally.
- Growing demand for cellulose acetate butyrate in printing ink applications
- Increasing consumption due to its compatibility and solubility in plasticizers and solvents
- Eastman Chemical
- Hangzhou Dayangchem
- HAIHANG INDUSTRY
- Rotuba
- Merck
- elkamet
- Emco Industrial Plastics
- Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry
- NAGASE
- P J CHEMICALS
- Sichuan Nitrocell
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Competitive Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 13: Appendix
