Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021 - Growing Demand for Cellulose Acetate Butyrate in Printing Ink Applications

The "Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cellulose acetate butyrate market to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Cellulose Acetate Butyrate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is excellent properties of cellulose acetate butyrate. Cellulose acetate butyrate is a cellulose ester with a very low molecular weight and relatively higher butyryl content. It exhibits chemical properties, such as lower viscosity, and is compatible with cross-linking resins. In addition, it exhibits properties, such as intercoat adhesion, reduces surface mottling, prevents direct attack from chemical substances, and prevents moisture content from the upper layer. It also provides good resistance to UV and reduces cratering.

One trend in the market is growing demand for cellulose acetate butyrate in the printing ink application. The cellulose acetate butyrate market is expected to witness an appropriate growth rate over the forecast period due to the growth of the printing ink applications. Some of the excellent properties, such as resistance to UV radiations, improvement in the impact strength, and lower moisture absorption rate, are the important reasons for the increasing demand for cellulose acetate butyrate in printing ink applications.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is decline in the consumption of cigarettes. Cellulose acetate butyrate was used extensively in the production of cigarettes and cigarette tows. The rapid decline in the consumption of cigarettes due to health awareness, stringent government regulations, the imposition of ban on the consumption of cigarette in countries, such as China, Russia, Europe, and ROW, and the increased cigarette sales taxes are predominant factors that are contributing to the decline in the production and consumption of cigarette, globally.

Key Market Trends

Growing demand for cellulose acetate butyrate in printing ink applications

Increasing consumption due to its compatibility and solubility in plasticizers and solvents

Key vendors

Eastman Chemical

Hangzhou Dayangchem

HAIHANG INDUSTRY

Rotuba

Merck

Other prominent vendors

elkamet

Emco Industrial Plastics

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

NAGASE

P J CHEMICALS

Sichuan Nitrocell



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Competitive Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



