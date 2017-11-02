Regulatory News:

Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 ALPHA)(Paris:ALPHA), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drugs based on the combination and repositioning of known drugs, today announced that senior management will be attending the following conferences taking place in November 2017 throughout Europe.

BIO-Europe 20171, on November 6-8, 2017 at CityCube Berlin, Berlin, Germany.

Jefferies 2017 London Healthcare Conference 2 on November 16, 2017 in London, United Kingdom.

on November 16, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. Actionaria 3 Individuals shareholders exhibition on November 23-24, 2017 at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France. Corporate Overview Presentation : during "Facing the leaders" on November 23, from 3:45pm to 4:00pm CET. Speaker: Mr. Olivier Legrand, Pharnext.

on November 23-24, 2017 at Palais des Congrès, Paris, France. Geneva European Midcap Event4 on November 28, 2017 in Geneva, Switzerland.

If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during either of these events or if you need more information about Pharnext's participation, please send an email to investors@pharnext.com.

About Pharnext

Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics. Pharnext has two lead products in clinical development. PXT3003 is currently in an international Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated positive Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext is the pioneer of a new drug discovery paradigm: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of repositioned drugs at new optimal lower doses. These PLEODRUG offer several key advantages: efficacy, safety and intellectual property including several product or composition of matter patents already granted. The Company is supported by a world-class scientific team.

Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287).

For more information, visit www.pharnext.com.

