Jon Smith Subs Goes Global

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida, Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jon Smith Subs/sup>, known for its fresh, hot-off-the-grill sub sandwiches, today announced its first stride in international expansion with its first overseas location slated to open in Kingston, an area of Southwest London, England, in early 2018. United Franchise Group (UFG), the global leader for entrepreneurs, has partnered with Jon Smith Subs to fast track its global expansion.

The master license partner for the United Kingdom territory is Hasna Sheikh Ali, who has an extensive background in commercial and residential real estate and currently owns and operates Pepe's, a chicken franchise restaurant in Bournemouth. In addition to the Kingston location, Ali plans to open two additional Jon Smith Subs locations; one in Bournemouth, and a third location near the Kensington High Street area of Central London in the coming months.

"I'm truly honored to be part of this major milestone for the brand and to help expand the Jon Smith Subs franchise internationally, starting in the UK," said Ali. "The help I have received from the Jon Smith Subs and UFG teams has been instrumental in ensuring consistency with our brand message and menu to match the renowned quality of the stores in the United States. England is going to love these subs."

The new location in England is part of a larger international expansion plan for the Jon Smith Subs brand, which until now has been wholly based in Florida. Plans call for the brand to open 40-45 locations over the next eight years throughout the UK. Other near-term international targets include Canada, France, Ireland, Germany, Singapore and the UAE.

"We're excited to expand our brand internationally as it is a testament to the quality of the concept and the universal appeal of full-flavor sandwiches," said Scott Stuck, president of Jon Smith Subs, and an owner-operator himself. "We've been looking for strategic and savvy owner operators to take Jon Smith Subs global, and Hasna is a great partner to lead that charge. We look forward to watching her succeed, and for the brand's continued international growth."

"With plans for the overall global growth and development of UFG's franchise concepts, the introduction of Jon Smith Subs to the UK is a tremendous milestone for both the brand as well as UFG," said Tipton Shonkwiler, International Director and Executive Vice President of United Franchise Group. "The brand is in an excellent position within its international expansion plan, showing the potential to exceed our global growth goals."

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was recently acquired by West Palm Beach based United Franchise Group. Currently there are nine locations in Palm Beach County, FL and two open franchised locations in Florida with plans to expand the sandwich chain worldwide. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com

