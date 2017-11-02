Global Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are American Elements, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, Inframat, SkySpring Nanomaterials & Strem Chemicals

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global magnesium oxide nanoparticle market to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Superior properties of magnesium oxide nanoparticles. Magnesium oxide nanoparticles are non-toxic and odorless white powdered materials. In addition, these nanoparticles have superior properties such as high melting point, purity, and hardness. These nano-sized materials have uniform shapes and properties such as refractoriness, high compressive strength, and wear resistance. Because of all these properties, magnesium oxide nanoparticles are used as reinforcement in the matrix of composites.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Growing usage as fuel additive. When magnesium oxide nanoparticles are added to fuel, these inhibit static discharge, prevent corrosion, and help to keep the fuel system clean and clear. Thus, these are generally used in internal combustion engines. Total Power has launched a new product TPx NTek. It uses magnesium oxide nanoparticles as fuel additives. Magnesium oxide nanoparticles are used as they can reduce scaling and ash and are able to cover and protect more surface area while staying in solution. The decrease in particle size increases the active surface area of magnesium oxide nanoparticles. Thus, a larger area can be treated using the product in low quantity.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Low manufacturing capacities and agglomeration issues. Magnesium oxide nanoparticles can be manufactured using the hydroxide precipitation process. This process is followed by thermal decomposition of the hydroxide. It is a widely used method for the preparation of magnesium oxide nanoparticles. In this process, low amount of magnesium oxide nanoparticle is produced. These are uniform in shape and size. In contrast, bulk production results in varying sizes, grades, and shapes of nanoparticles, which is considered as a major challenge for the market growth.
Key Market Trends
- Growing usage as fuel additive
- Increasing use as flame retardant
- Growing applications in pharmaceutical industry
Key vendors
- American Elements
- EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres
- Inframat Corporation
- SkySpring Nanomaterials
- Strem Chemicals
Other prominent vendors
- American International Chemical (AIC)
- MARTIN MARIETTA MAGNESIA SPECIALTIES
- NaBond Technologies
- Nano Labs
- Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials
- NanoScale Corporation
- REINSTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zf45zc/global_magnesium
