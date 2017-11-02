Experts to present benefits of EOS solution in total hip arthroplasty, including the new hipEOS 3.0 surgical simulation and planning software that received CE Mark in October

EOS imaging available at Booth #726 at AAHKS

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA SME), the pioneer of 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced it will be presenting at Booth #726 and hosting a symposium during the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting, being held November 2 5 in Dallas, TX. The AAHKS Annual Meeting addresses a broad array of scientific topics such as implant design, outcomes, surgical techniques and complications of primary and revision total joint arthroplasty (TJA) for hip and knee surgeons. The meeting is expected to attract more than 2,000 attendees.

The symposium, entitled "How 3D Weight-Bearing Planning from EOS Images Contributes to Improving THA Outcomes", will present the benefits of EOS for total hip arthroplasty (THA) and the Company's hipEOS 3.0 surgical planning software, which received CE Mark in October. hipEOS 3.0 is the latest generation of the surgical simulation and planning software for THA and is part of the EOSapps suite of online 3D surgical planning solutions (spineEOS, hipEOS, kneeEOS). The EOSapps are based on unbiased, weight-bearing EOS images and an accurate 2D/3D patient-specific data set that automatically selects and position implants in 3D, enabling surgeons to identify patients at risk and develops customized plans based on each person's unique anatomy. The current hipEOS release includes a simulation of the patient hip mobility based on EOS functional standing and seated exams.

Marie Meynadier, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging, commented: "We are honored to participate in AAHKS and to present our solutions to an audience of key surgeons and industry members. Our platform combines today efficient full body, low dose biplanar imaging with online 3D EOSapps that allow physicians to simulate, plan and control the 3D surgical post-operative results. We expect that our tools will help surgeons and healthcare providers improve the quality and efficiency of hip surgeries with better anticipation of the surgical procedures and seamless integration and comparison of pre-op, planned and post-op results. In addition, our 3D personalized plans are unique tools for surgeons to engage in shared decision making with their patients to achieve consent and confidence."

The symposium will be held on Friday, November 3, from 7:30 9:30 am CT in Grand Ballroom A at the Hilton Anatole Hotel. It will include presentations from several notable surgeons:

Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchick, NYU Langone

An Introduction to pelvic tilt and dynamic assessment: Why it's important in THA planning to reduce poor outcomes.

Dr. Denis Nam, Rush University Medical Center

Dislocation multicentric study: Which parameters matter?

Dr. David Mayman, Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS)

How 3D weight-bearing planning anticipates implant size and accounts for patient-specific anatomy.

Pr. Jean-Yves Lazennec, La Pitié-Salpêtrière

hipEOS 3.0: A unique 3D range of motion simulation in sitting and standing positions for optimal implant positioning.

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging service dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as the associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan, China and the European Union (EC). It posted revenues of €30.8 million in 2016 and employed 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries: in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

EOS imaging has been selected to integrate the EnterNext PEA SME 150 index, composed of 150 French, listed companies on the Euronext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

