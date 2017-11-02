BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Statement re disclosure of portfolio holdings

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the "Company')

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc as at 30 September 2017 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-north-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2427



02 November 2017



