BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- TimeTrade, an intelligent appointment scheduling provider, today announced that TimeTrade Scheduler on the Salesforce AppExchange, now supports Salesforce Einstein and Financial Services Cloud, empowering businesses to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways. TimeTrade Scheduler allows sales, marketing and customer service & support teams to easily book appointments with prospects and customers right within Salesforce.

A key new feature in TimeTrade Scheduler is Intelligent Scheduling, which leverages the AI capabilities of Salesforce Einstein. Intelligent Scheduling automates meeting scheduling based on outcomes determined by both Salesforce Einstein and key milestones from the customer journey.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Scheduler also now integrates with Financial Services Cloud, as well as Salesforce Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Service Cloud, and Community Cloud, further extending the value it provides to more users throughout organizations of all types. It is now easier for sales, marketing and service & support teams to leverage the power of TimeTrade Scheduler to connect with prospects and customers. Scheduler is available for immediate download on the Salesforce AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000E1l39UAB.

TimeTrade Scheduler at Dreamforce

TimeTrade will demonstrate the powerful capabilities of TimeTrade Scheduler in booth #2021 in the Dreamforce Customer Success Expo at Dreamforce 2017, the most inspiring technology event of the year and the world's largest gathering of Trailblazers. Prospects, customers and partners can book a time to meet with TimeTrade experts at Dreamforce.

"TimeTrade Scheduler is a cutting-edge product for CRM customers," said Gary Ambrosino, CEO of TimeTrade. "Organizations of all types and sizes depend on TimeTrade to drive their sales, marketing and customer service & support activities. We built TimeTrade Scheduler to work easily with Salesforce so our customers can connect with prospects, customers and clients more quickly and easily."

Cross-Cloud Integration

Since its debut, TimeTrade Scheduler has integrated with Salesforce Sales Cloud. Now, to extend value throughout user organizations, TimeTrade Scheduler supports several more Salesforce Clouds, including:

Financial Services Cloud: Provide clients with advisor availability and automatically schedule meetings when important events occur that require client attention, such as a portfolio rebalancing.

Service Cloud: Allow support, implementation and customer service reps to schedule meetings with customers or automatically trigger a meeting invitation for onboarding new customers or when the customer requires post-implementation support.

Marketing Cloud: Help marketers engage with the consumer and drive revenue by offering a compelling call to action for scheduling calls, or meetings with consumers throughout their buyer journey.

Community Cloud: Empower community managers to schedule meetings with external community members -- such as partners -- speeding up opportunities to meet about onboarding, selling and other needs.

A Customer's Perspective

"We selected TimeTrade Scheduler to help us provide our clients with an exceptional experience every time we engage," said Tony Brumley, chief technology officer for Portfolio Solutions, LLC. "Scheduler works easily with Financial Services Cloud for both leads and our existing clients. Our employees can now create, change and delete appointments within Financial Services Cloud and sync meetings with their Outlook calendars. This is a great productivity boost for our staff, and provides a quick and simple way for our clients to connect with our staff. I would recommend Scheduler to anyone looking for a scheduling tool to use with clients and prospects."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 4,000 solutions, 5 million customer installs and 70,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About TimeTrade

TimeTrade creates conversations that drive business. The company equips businesses to provide personalized service to every customer, creating a service guarantee that improves customer satisfaction, loyalty and retention, and increases sales growth. TimeTrade's intelligent appointment scheduling, an enterprise platform delivered through a worldwide cloud-hosting network, provides omnichannel and mobile application tools for managing the most critical part of the customer journey: the live conversation. It includes several tightly integrated modules for online appointment scheduling, queue management, and data-rich analytics and reports. The company's patented cloud technology scales to meet the demands of the largest multinational enterprises as well as mid-size and small businesses, and undergoes independent SOC 2 type 2 security audits annually. More than 500 of the world's top brands -- including financial services, retail, and technology sales and service organizations -- rely on TimeTrade to power their live customer conversations and improve the customer experience, in person, by phone or online.

TimeTrade is a registered trademark of TimeTrade Systems, Inc. All other company or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Kevin Flanagan

TimeTrade

781-856-2589

kflanagan@timetrade.com



