

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Thursday's session with mixed results. Investors appear to have taken a bit of a breather after the markets flirted with 2-year highs. The FTSE 100 of the UK outperformed the rest of Europe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates.



The Bank of England raised its key rate for the first time in a decade despite Brexit hurting the economy, as inflation sticks to upward trend on a weaker pound.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, decided to lift the benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 0.50 percent. This was the first rate hike since July 2007.



The MPC voted 7-2 to raise the interest rate. Policymakers voted unanimously to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



The latest policy action has removed the emergency support announced in August 2016 in the wake of the Brexit vote.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.44 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.23 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.50 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.18 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.07 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.90 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.13 percent.



In Frankfurt, luxury fashion house Hugo Boss increased 1.60 percent after it raised 2017 sales guidance after reporting a slight increase in third-quarter revenue.



Fraport, the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport, dropped 2.91 percent after reaffirming its FY17 outlook.



In Paris, Sanofi fell 1.23 percent after the drug giant reported a decline in third quarter profit, but confirmed its full-year 2017 guidance for business earnings per share to be broadly stable at constant exchange rates.



In London, Playtech plummeted 21.84 percent after the online casino games giant issued a profit warning, citing slowdown in certain parts of Asia and problems with the Sun Bingo contract.



Randgold Resources sank 7.23 percent after its third-quarter results came in below forecasts.



BT Group retreated 2.65 percent after reporting a decline in Q2 profit.



RSA Insurance Group dropped 1.58 percent after the company booked a provision of £50mln against U.S. and Caribbean cat events in the third quarter.



Credit Suisse Group jumped 4.48 percent in Zurich after the banking giant reported significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong wealth management results.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than six years in October, final data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to an 80-month high of 58.5 in October from 58.1 in September. Nonetheless, the reading was slightly below the initial estimate of 58.6.



German unemployment declined in October, data from the Federal Labor Agency revealed Thursday. The number of people out of work decreased by adjusted 11,000 to 2.495 million. Economists had forecast a decline of 10,000 in October.



British construction activity signaled marginal upturn in October, driven by solid rise in residential building work, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The IHS Markit/Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 50.8 in October from 48.1 in September. Economists had expected the index to improve to 48.5.



A day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a modest drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended October 28th.



The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 229,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 234,000. The dip surprised economists, who had expected jobless claims to inch up to 235,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.



With output jumping by much more than hours worked, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. labor productivity in the third quarter.



The report said labor productivity surged up by 3.0 percent in the third quarter after climbing by 1.5 percent in the second quarter. Economists had expected production to increase by 2.4 percent.



The Labor Department also said unit labor costs rose by 0.5 percent in the third quarter after edging up by 0.3 percent in the second quarter. The uptick in costs matched economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX