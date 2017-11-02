Global Self-Balancing Motorcycle Market 2017-2021 with BMW Motorrad & Honda Motor Company Dominating

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Self-balancing Motorcycle Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global self-balancing motorcycle market to grow at a CAGR of 199.1% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Self-balancing Motorcycle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is self-balancing motorcycle expected to reduce the number of on-road causalities. On-road accidents and collisions are one of the most important challenges faced by the global automotive industry. Road accidents and collisions are caused due to numerous controllable and uncontrollable factors. The risk and probability of getting involved in a severe road accident are even higher when a person is riding a two-wheeler, whether a scooter or a motorcycle. Two-wheeler riders are more vulnerable to road collisions due to lack of overall protective wears and gears, which ultimately result in critical injuries.

One trend in the market is BMW Motorrad launches Vision Next 100: Self-balancing electric motorcycle. Continuous evolution is the key to the maximum adoption of any technology, which is visible in the modern motorcycles. The motorcycles are becoming more advanced year by year, with the leading motorcycle manufacturers designing and developing innovative systems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is inaccuracy and calibration issue in sensor fusion: major setback. The global motorcycle industry is witnessing increasing use of latest technology integration, which is resulting in the high penetration rate of the sensor and sensor-based technologies. The increasing integration of advanced sensors is helping the riders to get better feel and understanding of the motorcycle's performance and reaction to real-time conditions. This revolution of advanced sensors enables the motorcycle to provide appropriate feedback to the rider. Such feedback is helping riders to change their riding style and obtain optimized performance from their motorcycles.

Key vendors

BMW Motorrad

Honda Motor Company

Other prominent vendors

Thrustcycle

Ducati

Kawasaki Motor

Bimota



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Research Methodology



Part 03: Scope Of The Report



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Decision Framework



Part 08: Drivers And Challenges



Part 09: Market Trends



Part 10: Vendor Landscape



Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 12: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/d6lgln/global





