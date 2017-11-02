Statement in compliance with article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Amplitude Surgical (Paris:AMPLI):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 31 October, 2017 46,929,852 Theoretical number of voting

rights*: 46,929,852 Number of voting rights

exercisable**: 46,861,008

The number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares with suspended voting rights, in accordance with article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority. The number of theoretical voting rights serves as a basis for calculating the exceeding of thresholds.

** The number of exercisable voting rights is calculated by excluding shares with suspended voting rights from the number of theoretical voting rights. The number of exercisable voting rights is provided for informative purposes.

About Amplitude Surgical

Founded in 1997 in Valence, France, Amplitude Surgical is a leading French player on the global surgical technology market for lower-limb orthopedics. Amplitude Surgical develops and markets high-end products for orthopedic surgery covering the main disorders affecting the hip, knee and extremities, and notably foot and ankle surgery. Amplitude Surgical develops, in close collaboration with surgeons, numerous high value-added innovations in order to best meet the needs of patients, surgeons and healthcare facilities. A leading player in France, Amplitude Surgical is developing abroad through its subsidiaries and a network of exclusive distributors and agents. Amplitude Surgical operates on the lower-limb market through the intermediary of its Novastep subsidiaries in France and the United States. Amplitude Surgical distributes its products in more than 30 countries. At June 30, 2016, Amplitude Surgical had a workforce of almost 300 employees and recorded sales of over 80 million euros.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171102006333/en/

Contacts:

Amplitude Surgical

Philippe Garcia, +33 (0)4 75 41 87 41

CFO

finances@amplitude-surgical.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations

Marc Willaume, +33 (0)1 44 71 00 13

amplitude@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau, +33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

amplitude@newcap.eu