Nascent Biotech, Inc.: Nascent Biotech Announces the Completion of $1,451,000 Private Equity Raise

VERO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2017 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK: NBIO), today announced the completion of a $1,451,000 in private equity raises consisting of a combination of common stock and warrants. The first tranche of $305,000 closed in February 2017 and the second tranche of $1,146,000 closed in September 2017.

Nascent President and CEO Sean Carrick said, "We are very pleased to have completed this round of Financing." Mr. Carrick also stated, "The financing just completed is scheduled to provide the Company with funds required through IND clearance and into the preparation for Phase 1 human clinical studies."

Nascent previously received orphan drug designations from the US FDA for the brain and pancreatic cancer indications.

Nascent Biotech Inc:

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotech company engaged in the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers. Its products are not commercially available. For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

