

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses for the bulk of Thursday's session, but finished with a slight increase. Shares of Credit Suisse were in focus after the bank reported positive results.



Central banks and economic data remained in focus Thursday. The Bank of England hiked interest rates for the first time in a decade, while traders are also awaiting President Trump's pick to replace Janet Yellen for the top post at the Federal Reserve. Investors are also looking forward to the release of the U.S. jobs report for October on Friday.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.13 percent Thursday and finished at 9,279.65. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.25 percent, but the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.05 percent.



Credit Suisse Group jumped 4.5 percent after the banking giant reported significantly higher profit in its third quarter with strong wealth management results. UBS also finished higher by 1.5 percent.



LafargeHolcim climbed 1.2 percent, Lonza rose 0.5 percent and Geberit added 0.7 percent.



Swisscom dipped 0.1 percent after its third quarter report. The telecom company topped expectations, but has also risen significantly in recent months.



Swiss Re slid 0.1 percent after posting a loss for the first nine months as a result of billions in provisions for natural disasters claims.



Logitech weakened by 1.8 percent and Sonova surrendered 1.5 percent. Index heavyweight Novartis, ABB and Swatch declined by 0.8 percent each.



