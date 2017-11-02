TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/02/17 -- Upco International Inc., the issuer resulting from a Fundamental Change of NSS Resources Inc. has been approved for listing.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com.

Upco's wholly-owned subsidiary, Upco Systems Inc., operates primarily as a licensed global telecom carrier within the international VoIP (voice over IP) wholesale business. Upco Systems Inc. has also designed a software application for IOS and Android, similar to Skype and WhatsApp that will enable fully secure communications, international and national calls, chatting, and social media, namely connecting users and sharing pictures and locations.

Upco International Inc., l'emetteur resultant d'un changement fondamental de NSS Resources Inc. a ete approuve pour inscription.

Les documents de divulgation et d'inscription seront disponibles a www.thecse.com.

La filiale en propriete exclusive d'Upco, Upco Systems Inc., exerce principalement ses activites a titre de fournisseur de services de telecommunication international autorise dans le secteur du commerce de gros VoIP (voix sur IP) a l'echelle internationale. Upco Systems Inc. a egalement concu une application logicielle pour IOS et Android, similaire a Skype et WhatsApp qui permettra des communications entierement securisees, des appels nationaux et internationaux, des conversations et des reseaux sociaux, notamment la connexion d'utilisateurs et le partage d'images et de lieux.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer/Emetteur: Upco International Inc. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UPCO ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities issued and outstanding/Titres emis et en circulation: 46 510 001 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of Securities reserved for issuance/Titres reserves pour emission: 4 400 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSE Sector/Categorie: Technology/Technologie ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- CUSIP: 915297 10 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: CA9152971052 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Boardlot/Quotite: 1000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 novembre/November 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fiscal Year end/Cloture de l'exercice financier: June 31/Le 31 juin ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Trust Company of Canada ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



