Global Adaptive Learning Software Market 2017-2021: Growing Number of Strategic Partnerships Among Adaptive Learning Software Vendors

The global adaptive learning software market to grow at a CAGR of 31.07% during the period 2017-2021

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

One trend in the market is growing number of strategic partnerships among adaptive learning software vendors. Recently, there has been an increased Internet penetration and rise in need for advanced student management processes in MEA and APAC, in addition, there is an extensive requirement for the effective and efficient learning experience. This is why institutions and organizations in these regions are actively incorporating the adaptive learning software in their curriculum.

According to the report, one driver in the market is inclusion of analytics. There is an increased demand for analytics in the progress reporting and assessment sector. Owing to the increase in data, the concept of analytics embedded with adaptive learning has gained traction in the education as well as the corporate training sector. The use of analytics with the adaptive learning technology has helped educators and administrators obtain real-time data about the progress of students. Analytics can also enable them to forecast a student's performance in certain subjects. The concept of analytics is prominently used in the assessment and evaluation processes of both students and employees.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is increasing cost related to implementation and training. Costs of the software and its deployment are the major challenges that are impacting the growth of the market. The software is expensive and requires users to have a complete understanding of its operations. Furthermore, in many institutions, primarily in developing regions, the extent of digital literacy among the faculty is poor. In addition, procuring suitable module and integrating it with other running software involves primary costs. Once the implementation is done, institutions and organizations are required to train their staff on the software features and its operations.

Key Market Trends

Growing number of strategic partnerships among adaptive learning software vendors

Increased emphasis on teacher training

Rising use of gamification

Key vendors

D2L

Knewton

McGraw-Hill Education

ScootPad

Smart Sparrow

Other prominent vendors

Pearson

DreamBox

IBM

Macmillan Publishers

Microsoft



