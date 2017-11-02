

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Republicans unveiled the details of their tax reform bill on Thursday, arguing that the legislation will lead to more jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks.



After delaying the unveiling by a day, the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee released a memo highlighting some of the provisions of their tax reform bill.



The proposed legislation lowers individual tax rates for low and middle-income Americans to zero, 12 percent, 25 percent, and 35 percent while maintaining the 39.6 percent rate for high-income Americans.



The bill also nearly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and to $24,000 for married couples.



Republicans argued the proposal simplifies the tax code so an individual or family can file their taxes on a form the size of a postcard.



While the GOP said the bill eliminates special-interest deductions, the proposed legislation continues to allow people to write off the cost of state and local property taxes up to $10,000.



An earlier proposal to eliminate the state and local tax deduction raised significant concerns among members of Congress from high-tax states.



House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, R-Tex., offered a compromise that would preserve the deduction for property taxes but not for state and local income taxes.



The bill also preserves the home mortgage interest deduction for existing mortgages, although the cap on the mortgage interest deduction for newly purchased homes was cut in half to $500,000.



National Association of Home Builders chairman Granger MacDonald was highly critical of the move to lower for the cap for new home purchases.



'Capping mortgage interest at $500,000 for new home purchases means that home buyers in expensive markets will effectively lose this housing tax benefit moving forward,' MacDonald said in a statement.



The GOP said the plan retains popular retirement savings options such as 401(k)s and Individual Retirement Accounts so Americans can continue to save for their future.



The bill would also eliminate the alternative minimum tax and double the exemption from the estate tax before it is repealed after six years.



On the business side, the legislation cuts the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent and reduces the rate for 'pass-through' businesses to no more than 25 percent.



Republicans said the bill establishes strong safeguards to distinguish between individual wage income and 'pass-through' income to ensure relief is provided to small businesses.



The proposal also makes it easier and less costly for American businesses to bring home foreign earnings while seeking to prevent American jobs, headquarters, and research from moving overseas.



In a statement, House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., claimed the typical middle-class family will receive a $1,182 tax cut under the GOP plan.



'This is an historic day. For too long, hardworking Americans have suffered under a tax code that is too unfair, too complicated, and too expensive,' Ryan said. 'That ends this year.'



'Working with the Senate and President Trump, we are going to make good on our promise to deliver relief to the American people,' he added. 'It's time to get this done.'



However, the proposed bill is sure to face opposition from Democrats, who have argued the Republican plan largely benefits the wealthy and corporations.



A memo released earlier this week by the office of Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., claimed cutting the corporate tax rate would overwhelmingly benefit wealthy shareholders, investors, and powerful CEOs rather than American workers.



The memo cited reports indicating CEOs are already preparing to use Republicans' tax reform windfall to buy back shares, retire debt and handout tax cuts to shareholders.



President Donald Trump said before a meeting with business leaders on Tuesday he wants the House to pass a tax reform bill by Thanksgiving.



Trump said that he wants the House to pass the legislation by the November 23rd holiday and hopes that the bill can be signed before Christmas.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX