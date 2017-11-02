United States Wall Decor Market 2017-2021 - Transition in Customer Lifestyles, Preferences, and Tastes Drives the Market

DUBLIN, November 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wall Decor Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The wall decor market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 8.75% during the period 2017-2021.
Wall Decor Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Transition in customer lifestyles, preferences, and tastes . An increased number of consumers in the US have begun investing in designer wall decors such as wall art, picture frames, and wall clocks. An increase in the average income levels, too, adds to the growth of the wall decor market in the US. Unique, designer wall decor products and customized interior designs are in high demand in the US market. The massive advent of the tube and an increased awareness of global home decor trends have further driven the market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Collaboration with artists and advent of printing techniques. Several vendors in the market are collaborating with talented artists in order to expand their product portfolios. Vendors are in the process of procuring one-of-a-kind, original works of art directly from the artists. Paintings and sculptures are increasingly acquired by vendors in the market.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Long product replacement cycle. The replacement period for wall decor is long. The average lifespan of wall decor products ranges between five and eight years. The purchase of wall decor is generally limited to home-renovations or remodeling due to the high average lifespan of wall decor products. Consumers tend to purchase wall decor while setting up new homes. Wall decor is designed to suit long-term use; the products do not require frequent replacements.
Key vendors
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Home Depot
- IKEA
- Lowe's
- Walmart
- Target
Other prominent vendors
- Art
- Ethan Allen Global
- Franchise Concepts
- Jcp Media
- Kohl's Illinois
- Macy's
- Pier 1 Imports
- RH
- Sears
- west elm
- Willams-Sonoma
- Wayfair
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers And Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis
Part 12: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c5njrg/wall_decor_market
